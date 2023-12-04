'Portraying Lord Ram is a profound responsibility', says Sujay Reu

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actor Sujay Reu, who is set to portray Lord Ram in the upcoming show ‘Srimad Ramayan’, said that portraying such a highly worshipped deity is not just a role but a profound responsibility.

A divine emotion, Lord Ram is considered to be the embodiment of chivalry and virtue. This mythological saga promises to transport Indian families to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life lessons relevant even today.

The makers have dropped a new promo of the great Indian epic, introducing viewers to 'Maryada Purushottam' Shri Ram.

Talking about the same, Sujay said: “I am honoured and exhilarated to have received this opportunity in Srimad Ramayan.”

“Portraying such a highly worshipped deity is not just a role but it's a profound responsibility and the undertaking of a spiritual journey like none other. The timeless narrative of Lord Ram has always held a special place in my heart, and this chance to bring alive his journey is a dream come true for me,” he added.

‘Srimad Ramayan’ is slated to launch on January 1, and will air on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor