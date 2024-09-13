Portugal reports decline in births, marriages in 2024

Lisbon, Sep 13 Portugal's birth rate and marriage rate have both declined in the first seven months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) released on Friday.

From January to July 2024, a total of 47,882 live births were registered, representing a decrease of 1.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Despite short-term fluctuations in specific months, the overall trend points to a declining birth rate.

Similarly, marriages in Portugal have also decreased. In the first seven months of 2024, 19,009 marriages were celebrated, representing a 2.7 per cent decline, Xinhua news agency reported.

The falling marriage rate aligns with the declining birth rate, signaling broader shifts in family and societal structures.

During the first eight months of 2024, Portugal recorded 80,381 deaths, marking a 1.7 per cent increase in mortality over last year's same period.

This ongoing decline in the natural population balance has raised concerns about the country's demographic future.

Although the statistics for July show a brief uptick in live births and marriages, the overall trends for the year continue to reflect a demographic decline, according to the INE

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor