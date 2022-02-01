Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.

The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, Xinhua reported citing the country's Lusa News Agency.

According to a statement released by Costa's office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

