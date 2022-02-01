Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: February 1, 2022 09:35 PM2022-02-01T21:35:24+5:302022-02-01T21:45:02+5:30
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, a media report said.
The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, Xinhua reported citing the country's Lusa News Agency.
According to a statement released by Costa's office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app