"Potential for collaboration between India and US unprecedented as Trump set to begin term": Former Prasar Bharti CEO writes in Baltimore Sun

Baltimore [US], January 17 : As US, under the incoming administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, and India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term look to navigate a transformative era, the potential for collaboration between two nations has never been greater, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati wrote in his opinion column in The Baltimore Sun.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is a member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee's Business Advisory Council, in his article noted that, understanding the transformation of India under PM Modi is critical for American policymakers, opinion leaders and citizens.

India and US, with deep roots in the principles of freedom and democracy, face shared challenges like safeguarding free speech, combating misinformation and ensuring that technological advances bolster instead of undermine democratic institutions, he argued.

Vempati stated that India under PM Modi's governance focused on digital inclusion, has shown the world the role technology can play as a democratizing force. In line with US' strategic interests, the two nations can together lead the way in harnessing media, technology and governance innovations to uphold and advance democratic values.

PM Modi, since taking office in 2014, has redefined governance in India by using technology to drive inclusivity and efficiency. Initiatives like Digital India, the Unified Payments Interface and the Open Network for Digital Commerce have revolutionized how citizens people access public services and interact with the economy. According to the author, PM Modi's 2047 roadmap for India aims to propel India into a leadership role in the global democratic order.

PM Modi's third term builds on these successes with a focus on resilient and inclusive digital infrastructure. This rapid transformation is happening amid global challenges like the erosion of media integrity, the rise of authoritarian regimes and the weaponization of misinformation.

In order to combat these threats, India has been investing in technologies that secure its democratic foundations while positioning itself as a model for the Global South. India and the US have already collaborated on technological projects, with a focus on supply chain resilience through the bilateral Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies and emerging technologies through partnership in the Quad which includes four nations - India, US, Australia and Japan. However, India and the US still have more opportunities for collaboration.

According to Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the new Trump administration gives hope to yet another point of technological convergence between India and the US with the potential to strengthen democracy. Direct-to-mobile broadcasting, or D2M, is a new technology using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, is a case in point on geo-political convergence through transformative technologies for democracy, The Baltimore Sun reported.

ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, is an advanced global broadcast standard that joins broadcast and internet technologies, delivers high-quality content and data to devices directly with greater interactivity. D2M, pioneered in India, shares multimedia content directly to devices without the requirement of an internet connection, making it an ideal tool for regions which have limited connectivity, according to Vempati's article in The Baltimore Sun.

These technologies have the ability to tranform not only communication but also the relationship between governments, media and citizens. By allowing authenticated, real-time broadcasting, ATSC 3.0 and D2M can serve as reliable channels for sharing accurate information and countering the spread of fake news. They can allow resilience against disruptions at the time of crisis like natural disasters, cyberattacks or geopolitical tensions by ensuring uninterrupted access to information while succeeding in dealing with the internet-dependent vulnerabilities, according to the author.

Furthermore, they can promote free speech through decentralized, direct broadcasting reducing dependence on monopolized platforms. By enhancing accessibility, these technologies democratize digital access by reaching underserved communities and bridging the divide between urban and rural areas. For democracies like India and the US, these tools can be transformative in informing people and safeguarding public discourse.

The ongoing standards and technology development will further improve D2M, driving progress in emergency and disaster management, advanced agricultural techniques, augmentation of satellite positioning and timing, remote education, service resilience, vehicular communications and AI-based applications for broadcasting and datacasting. This assures that broadcast applications and broadcast spectrum becoming part of the road map for 6G.

As democratic partners, India and the US have shared interest in media resilience and integrity. The digital age has increased the risks posed by misinformation, deepfakes and algorithmic biases. By using ATSC 3.0 and D2M into the media ecosystems, the two nations can lead the fight against these threats.

A joint task force focused on media resilience could create ethical standards and make tools to ensure authenticity and integrity of content in the face of disinformation from foreign actors. India's expertise in digital public goods and US innovation in frontier technologies make a natural synergy. Both nations together can lead global efforts to defend democracy against foreign interference through secure broadcasting and misinformation detection, according to The Baltimore Sun report.

By supporting democratic technology ecosystems, the partnership between India and the US can offer developing nations alternatives to digital authoritarianism. India under PM Modi's leadership, serves as a role model for Global South, playing a significant geo-strategic role in counterbalancing authoritarian regimes and shaping the norms and institutions that govern the digital age.

Vempati emphasised that the recent G20 resolution on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI and Data for Governance demonstrates the role India can play as a leader and as a role model on the transformative role of technology in the lives of people, as a result, renewing their faith in vibrant democratic principles. India's use of open technologies in line with US' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Joint investments in emerging technologies such as AI driven communication system, hybrid broadcasting and next-gen connectivity can secure leadership in the global innovation race. By making resilient and inclusive communication tools together, India and the US can set benchmarks for the democracies of the world.

As Donald Trump is set to begin his respective term on January 20, the potential for collaboration between India and US is unprecedented. By use of technologies like ATSC 3.0 and D2M, India and the US can address shared challenges while emphasising their commitment to free speech, digital accessibility and the resilience of democratic institutions.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati stated that the convergence of interests between India under PM Modi's leadership and US under Trump's administration is more than a strategic alignment. According to him, it is an opportunity to lead by example in redefining democracy for the 21st century, creating a shared vision of democratic and technological leadership. The two nations can build a world where democracy thrives, technology uplifts and freedom endures.

