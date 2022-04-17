Power crisis: Govt claims coal supply to Maha rose considerably in April

New Delhi, April 17 After the Maharashtra government claimed that it has shortage of coal which could lead to power crisis in the state, the Ministry of Coal on Sunday clarified that the Maharashtra government is receiving more coal at present than in March this year.

The Ministry stated that as of now, the state is meeting their coal requirement. Thermal Power Plants (TPP) of Maharashtra were supplied with 70.77 Million Ton (MT) of coal during the financial year 2021-22.

The Coal Ministry further stated that coal supply to thermal plants is increasing in tandem with increase in demand for power.

As per the statistics of the Ministry, in March 2022, coal supply to power plants of Maharashtra was 2.14 lakh ton per day. The same been stepped up to 2.76 lakh ton per day this month/April.

Mahagenco has been supplied 37.131 MT coal in 2021-22. The daily coal supply to Mahagenco in March 22 was 0.96 lakh ton per day which has been increased further to 1.32 lakh ton per day in April.

"It is equally pertinent that the coal requirement of Maharashtra is being met despite Mahagenco having outstanding dues of nearly Rs 2390 crore," it said.

