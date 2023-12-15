PPP, PML-N accuse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of trying to delay elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 : The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to delay general elections, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The statement of the two parties comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) halted a training session for returning officers and district returning officers, an exercise without which elections on February 8 could be in trouble.

The electoral watchdog's decision comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered suspending the ECP's notification regarding the appointment of ROs and DROs from the bureaucracy. The high court's order issued on a petition filed by the PTI has brought the electoral process to a standstill sparking concerns among political parties.

In a statement, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said rumours of a delay in polls had started doing the rounds after the Lahore High Court announced its decision on the PTI petition, according to Dawn reported.

She said, "Due to the order, the ECP suspended its training sessions for ROs and DRO." She alleged that PTI's "double standards" had delayed the release of the election schedule and asked, "Who is responsible for this?"

PPP leader stated, "The PTI has once again tried to derail the electoral process." Sherry Rehman stressed that this shows PTI's "undemocratic and apolitical mindset. It is clear that the PTI does not want elections to be held in the country."

She said that PPP was fully prepared for elections and hoped that the judiciary will resolve the matter soon. In a statement released later, PPP announced that it will file a plea in the LHC seeking to become a party in the case, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said her party had decided to file a plea in the Lahore High Court to ensure that the elections are conducted as per ECP's schedule on February 8, Dawn reported.

Taking to X, Aurangzeb stated, "PML-N has decided to approach the Lahore High Court to ensure timely holding of general elections on 8 February 2024. PML-N will be a party in the larger bench against the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding the returning officers Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif gave green signal to the party. PML-N legal team has started preparing the petition."

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal accused PTI of "conspiring to sabotage election" in the country. Iqbal said that elections should be held on time to bring Pakistan out of uncertainty. Calling the PTI petition in Lahore High Court a "suicide attack," he said that it aimed to delay the elections, Dawn reported.

The PTI in its petition in the high court contested the appointments of bureaucrats to act as DROs and ROs for the upcoming polls. It even demanded the appointment of officials from the lower judiciary for the poll exercise. After the court's order, the electoral watchdog's announcement of the election schedule, which was expected this week, now appears to be in limbo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor