PPP Senate thrashes Imran Khan govt, says corruption is PTI's single point agenda

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman took the government to task as the country under Imran Khan government slides to 16 places in the Corruption Perception Index in just one year.

Senator Rehman said that Imran Khan's single agenda in government was to do corruption and to arrest and derail the opposition.

She was speaking on a call-attention notice on the growing trade deficit in Senate when he slammed the government and held it responsible for Pakistan's bad scoring on Transparency International's corruption index.

"The PTI ran its entire election campaign and post-election narrative on a single-issue promise: to end corruption in Pakistan. Despite the media frenzy of 'tabdeeli', it has become obvious that even on its favorite beaten dead horse of an issue the government has not just failed disastrously but also exposed Pakistan and itself to a shameful verdict of its own burgeoning corruption by its own yardstick of Transparency International (TI) surveys. When we used to question some of the local findings of this organization, Imran Khan would cite it as a holy grail in bashing the opposition," she said.

Additionally, the PPP leader pointed out that instead of cracking down on the genuine corruption that is rife in Pakistan, the ruling PTI has put Pakistan in the 140th position out of 180 nations in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2021.

She questioned the government, "According to the yardstick of the TI which was embraced by the PTI, in 2020 Pakistan stood at 124 but in 2021 our position worsened by 16 spots to 140. In 2017, Pakistan was at 117 in this index and since then we have fallen by 23 spots. If this is the transparent and anti-corruption government, where has Pakistan's corruption profile reached in three years?"

( With inputs from ANI )

