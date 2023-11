Prabhas back in India after knee surgery; all set for 'Salaar'

Hyderabad, Nov 8 Pan-India star Prabhas was spotted at the airport, as he returned from Europe reportedly after a knee surgery.

In the photos and videos that went viral on social media, Prabhas in a black shirt, denims, and a cap, with sunglasses and a mask. He was accompanied by his team.

Now, as the actor is back in India, he will be soon promoting his upcoming action film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for the ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, and the teaser of the film promised it to be a pretty violent venture.

Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Earlier, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the actor’s fans created a record by creating the biggest ever cut out of him. The fans created the colossal cutout of the actor’s poster from the film in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The massive cutout measures 230 ft. in height.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, where it will clash with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

