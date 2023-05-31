Prachanda's visit will bring Nepal-India relations to "good height": Envoy Sharma

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 31 : Calling Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda's four-day India trip a "goodwill visit", Nepal ambassador Shankar P Sharma on Wednesday said the visit "will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height."

"This is basically the goodwill visit. I think we have done so many activities in the last one year between Nepal and India. Some of them will be initiated this time and some of them will be inaugurated, some of them will be groundbreaking and some of them will be agreement. So, there are so many things on the plate. We are hoping that this visit will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height," Sharma told ANI.

On being asked whether any talks on border issues will be discussed during Prachanda's India visit, Sharma said, "You ask with the PM, I think we still have to see that."

Kickstarting his four days India visit, Nepal PM arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In addition to the official engagements, Nepal PM will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

Prachanda, who took office last December, is visiting India from May 31 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today in Delhi, the Nepal Prime Minister met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The meeting between Dahal and PM Modi on Thursday would provide an opportunity to address the full range of the relationship between India and Nepal.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in furtherance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

