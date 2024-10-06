Prakashman Singh Raut sworn in as Nepal's Chief Justice

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 6 : Nepal's legal landscape witnessed a significant change on Sunday as Prakashman Singh Raut officially assumed office as the new Chief Justice.

His swearing-in ceremony took place shortly after Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed him, following a recommendation from the parliamentary hearing committee. The ceremony was conducted at Shital Niwas, the President's Office, marking a pivotal moment for the judiciary.

Raut's appointment follows a unanimous endorsement from the parliamentary hearing committee during a meeting held on October 2. In alignment with Article 129, Clause 2 of the Constitution, President Paudel confirmed Raut's position as Chief Justice, acting on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council. This development came after the Council convened on September 16 and put forward Raut as a candidate for the prestigious role.

The position of Chief Justice became vacant following the retirement of Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, whose tenure concluded on October 5 after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 65. Raut's swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of high-ranking officials, including Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Prasad Dahal, underscoring the significance of the event.

Prakashman Singh Raut brings a wealth of experience to the Chief Justice role, having served as a Supreme Court Justice since August 1, 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree in law from Nepal Law Campus at Tribhuvan University and has an extensive background in legal practice, specialising in civil, criminal, and constitutional matters. Raut practiced as an advocate and senior advocate from 1983 until 2016 and was elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2006.

As Chief Justice, Raut is poised to play a crucial role in steering Nepal's judiciary toward upholding justice and the rule of law, following a smooth transition in leadership at the apex court. His extensive legal career and commitment to judicial integrity suggest a promising future for the judicial system in Nepal.

