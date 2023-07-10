Prashant Kumar Das appointed as India's next envoy to Equatorial Guinea

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Prashant Kumar Das has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Equatorial Guinea, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Monday.

Das is presently tasked as a Consul General in Phuentsholing in Bhutan.

"Shri Prashant Kumar Das (YOA: 2008), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Phuentsholing has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea," the MEA release read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

