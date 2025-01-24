Prayagraj: Devotees from Russia, Ukraine participate in Maha Kumbh Mela, chant 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 : Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee from Russia shared a message of unity and peace and stated that monks of different nationalities are present at the gathering.

"I came here from Russia, and my Guru Maa came from Ukraine. Many of my Guru sisters and brothers have come from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA. We all came here for the Maha Kumbh to take a bath in the Ganga on this auspicious day. As we know, all deities and divine energies come to bathe in the Ganga waters, so we follow their example," the devotee said.

"This is a great gathering of people in the world. It's the biggest festival ever and we all come in here as Sadhu...whether it's female or male Russian-Ukrainian or Indian we all are here...we all follow Sanatana Dharma," she added.

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the devotee highlighted that several conflicts are going on across the world, and they prat for the global peace.

"First of all, this year, we pray for peace in the whole world. As you know, in our countriesRussia, Ukrainestill war going on. Israel and Palestine have also been conflicted, and many, many parts of the world, even now, 21st century, still some wars going on, so many conflicts, political, and economical, and we pray here first of all for peace in the whole world," she further said.

In just 11 days of the Mahakumbh, more than 97.3 million devotees, Kalpavasis and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

With this unprecedented turnout of devotees, the total number of participants is expected to touch the 100 million mark by the end of today the 11th day of the festival.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, as of now over 16.98 lakh people have taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time, according to an official statement.

Among the sea of visitors, various 'babas' stand out, especially those who carry their distinct identities.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, along with several ministers of his cabinet.

Meanwhile, authorities have been focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor