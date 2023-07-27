Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Seoul, July 27 Samsung on Thursday announced the availability of its next generation of 'Make in India' foldables, Galaxy Watch and new tablets in the country that will go on pre-booking from July 27 (12 noon onwards) across all leading online and offline retail stores with some attractive offers.

While Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 99,999 and 8GB+512GB variant for Rs 109,999, Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB) will cost Rs 154,999, the 12GB+512GB model will come for Rs 164,999 and the 12GB+1TB variant will be available for Rs 184,999.

Customers pre-booking and buying the devices between July 27 and August 17 will get offers up to Rs 20,000 on Z Flip5 and Rs 23,000 on Z Fold5, according to the company.

"Our fifth generation of foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 - will see higher adoption from tech-savvy consumers in India. As part of our Powering Digital India initiative, these phones will be manufactured at our Noida factory," JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung SWA, told reporters here.

"We are confident that Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will help us consolidate our smartphone leadership in the country," he added.

Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a new Flex Window that is best suited for content creation, while Galaxy Z Fold5 takes seamless multitasking to an all-new level, delivering unrivalled foldable experiences to customers.

Meanwhile, Indian consumers can also pre-book all-new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic from July 27.

Galaxy Watch6 starts from Rs 29,999 while Galaxy Watch6 Classic begins from Rs 36,999 with attractive offers.

Consumers can also avail exciting pre-book benefits and can own the all-new Galaxy Watch6 series starting at Rs 19,999.

Samsung Tab S9 Ultra (512 GB) will be available from Rs 119,999 while the 256GB variant will come for Rs 108,999. Tab S9+ in 256 GB variant will cost Rs 90,999 while Tab S9 (256 GB) will be available for Rs 83,999 with some amazing offers.

According to Samsung, consumers buying Galaxy Z Flip5 through Samsung.com will get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours -- Gray, Green and Blue.

Those buying Galaxy Z Fold5 from Samsung.com will get the option of one exclusive colour - Platinum.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the "Samsung Live" event starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday (July 27) will get an additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with a Ring worth Rs 4,199 on purchase of Z Flip5 and Standing Case with Strap worth Rs 6,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor