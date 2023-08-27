Pre-monsoons in Asia brings more intense precipitation, lightning: Study

Tokyo, Aug 27 The pre-monsoon season in Asia produces more intense precipitation and lightning, finds a study based on new satellite data potentially informing better weather prediction.

As adverse rainfall events rock the world, scientists are trying to understand the mechanism behind precipitation based on finer details than simply “how much” it rained.

Scientists led by doctors Moeka Yamaji and Hiroshi Takahashi from the Tokyo Metropolitan University in Japan and other institutes studied new satellite data showing the diameter of rain droplets and the distribution of heavy ice in the atmosphere worldwide.

They focused on the Asian monsoon region, finding larger droplets and more heavy ice precipitation on land before the actual monsoon season.

A previous study by the same team showed that the pre-monsoon season on land in Asia actually saw significantly heavier rainfall than the monsoon region, that is, there was less rainfall in total, but the rain that did fall fell in stronger outbursts.

In the new study, published in the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences, they shifted their attention to finer properties. They now showed that rain droplets over land during the pre-monsoon season were larger, and there was an elevated amount of heavy ice precipitation.

This agreed well with seasonal changes in "top heights", the altitude at which precipitation originates.

Importantly, their analysis revealed that the correlation between the amount of rainfall and the size of droplets was not simple. Periods were found with similar total rainfall but different droplet diameters, showing how important it is to recognise different precipitation characteristics.

They were also able to support previous findings on the nature of the pre-monsoon season.

For example, it was known that there was a considerable amount of damage from lightning and tornadoes before and after the monsoon season; the team have now been able to correlate this with a similarly double-peaked trend in heavy ice precipitation, giving new insights into the mechanism behind both.

The team’s findings provide a fresh perspective on the inner workings of the Asian monsoon season, a devastating seasonal event with the potential to evolve under the influence of climate change.

They hope that mechanistic clues like these might help improve weather prediction and mitigate damage during adverse climate events.

