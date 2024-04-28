Preparations for the 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship enter final stage

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Preparations for the 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, scheduled to run from May 3 to 8 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, are nearing completion, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced. The competitions, which will attract 1,500 athletes from over 30 countries, are hosted by Abu Dhabi for the second time in the last three years.

The championship, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, is set to showcase the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu talent on the continent. With the participating delegations set to start arriving soon, the organising team is putting the finishing touches on their plans.

Abdullah Al Zaabi, Head of the Events and Activities Section at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, extended his gratitude to the wise leadership of the UAE for their vision and support, which has led to Abu Dhabi becoming one of the leading hosts for major international sporting events.

"Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship for the second time in three years reflects UAEJJF's keenness to promote the sport and take it to greater heights," said Al Zaabi.

He also reiterated the commitment of the federation to deliver a world-class event befitting Abu Dhabi's status as the 'World Jiu-Jitsu Capital.'

"Preparations for the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships are being conducted in close coordination with strategic partners, including Abu Dhabi Police, Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi airports, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. Every detail has been meticulously arranged, from welcoming guests at airports to ensuring their pleasant stay, in accordance with the renowned Emirati hospitality culture," Added Al Zaabi.

He further emphasised the extensive support infrastructure in place, with 300 dedicated volunteers ready to assist in welcoming the participating delegations at the airports and guide them to the designated hotels for their stay, where an information desk will operate around the clock to provide guests with information about the championship. The volunteer teams also assist in coordinating the entrance and exit of the audience and organizing attendance in the stands, and regularly operate a set of buses that connect the hotels of the participating delegations with the championship hosting site.

The organising committee has ensured the provision of designated training areas for the participating teams before the start of the competitions, and comprehensive health services including a full clinic and ambulance services, in addition to securing taxis at the event location, as well as coordinating with the Abu Dhabi Police events committee to ensure security and safety standards.

The UAEJJF is also working closely with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to create a dedicated fan zone which features an array of fitness-related activities, cultural elements, and a sports wellness area, while there will also be merchandise outlets and a wide selection of culinary delights.

Elsewhere, Alexandre Nascimento, Head Referee for the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, said: "This edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships is the largest gathering of Asian Jiu-Jitsu athletes we have seen since we introduced the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships eight years ago. A total of 1500 athletes from over 30 countries will be competing over six days.

"The competitions, starting at 9 am, will unfold across five large mats. To manage the extensive schedule of the competitions, we'll have 30 referees working daily, supported by 30 technical support staff members handling various aspects of the competitions, including overseeing the fight order, publishing results, assisting with the medals ceremony, and more." (ANI/WAM)

