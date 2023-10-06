Preparatory meetings for UMEX and SimTEX 2024 get underway

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The Higher Organising Committee of the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) and the conference which accompanies them held its first meeting ahead of the launch of the largest edition in the history of the events.

UMEX and SimTEX 2024 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, from January 22-25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The meeting was led by Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, in the presence of members of the subcommittees. Participants in the meeting discussed the preparations carried out to ensure the success of the largest edition in the history of these events.

UMEX and SimTEX are the only exhibitions of their kind in the region, which specialise in unmanned systems, simulation, training, and robotics.

ADNEC Group is organising UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions and the conference that accompanies them in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence, with the aim of providing an ideal platform for stakeholders in the unmanned systems, simulation, training, and robotics sectors, including manufacturers, operators, and end-users. These events will be held during a time when the sector is achieving major annual growth regionally and globally, with increasing demand for unmanned systems in commercial, defence, environmental, civil, and humanitarian uses and applications.

Major General Al Jabri said, "The UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions, the only exhibitions of their kind in the Middle East region in this vital and futuristic field, reflect the vision of our wise leadership to promote the latest technologies that support stability and national security and drive sustainable development."

"The reliance on unmanned systems' applications, simulation, and training is increasing significantly with the expansion of their uses in both the civil and security fields. This global event provides an ideal platform to learn about a variety of innovative systems and products, and benefit from global experts. It also contributes to supporting the development of national capabilities in various vital sectors, such as education, infrastructure, health, and others, cementing the UAE's leading position among the most prestigious countries in the world," he added.

For his part, the Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group said, "We look forward to continuing to build upon the successes achieved by the previous editions of UMEX and SimTEX in this year's edition. These events reflect our commitment to supporting the growth and economic diversification of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This also comes in line with the vision of our wise leadership for the next 50 years to build a competitive economy based on advanced technologies that enhance the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global centre for innovation."

"UMEX and SimTEX have made significant contributions to GDP growth and economic diversification by bolstering national industries in crucial sectors and enhancing their competitiveness globally and regionally. The events have also played a key role in developing national capabilities in advanced and innovative technologies, serving as a platform for fostering effective partnerships, knowledge transfer, and insights into leading technologies and innovations within these vital sectors," Al Dhaheri added.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the exhibitors list and the procedures established by the subcommittees to facilitate the attendance of official delegations and senior officials from across the world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor