President Biden, PM Modi will discuss deepening people-to-people ties: White House

Washington DC [US], June 20 : There will be discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on meaningful, tangible, deliverables in several different categories, including the development of people-to-people ties that will guide the relationship of the two countries in future, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

PM Modi is on a state visit to the US and is expected to hold talks on various issues with President Biden.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications said, "You can expect to see meaningful, tangible, deliverables in several different categories. One would be global health. We cooperated very very strongly with India to address Covid 19. You will see them talking about deliverables in the realm of the climate crisis, and addressing climate change".

"You will certainly hear them talk about defence cooperation. You will hear some discussions on deliverables with respect to emerging technologies," he added.

Kirby further said that the two leaders will also focus on strengthening and deepening people-to-people ties, adding that this factor will be guiding the relationship between the two countries in future.

"And lastly, also people-to-people ties and you will hear both leaders talk about ways in which we can make more enriching people-to-people, cultural, educational exchanges, that we already have, deepening them, making them more meaningful, because that really is the root of the strength of the bilateral relationship, 10-15 years out," Kirby further said.

He added, "In the future, it would be the young people who would be the leaders of both countries. So, we want to make sure that we are investing properly in their growth, development, mutual understanding, in the relationship that they are going to take forward in the future".

During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts today.

He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor