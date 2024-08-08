President Droupadi Murmu addresses New Zealand International Education Conference

Auckland [New Zealand], August 8 : President Droupadi Murmu addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference on Thursday, where India is the 'Country of Honour' this year.

President Murmu is on a three-nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor Leste from August 5 to 10.

New Zealand Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Government House on Thursday.

The banquet was attended by several New Zealand dignitaries, including Prime Minister Luxon, and eminent representatives of the New Zealand Indian community.

President Murmu said that there is a renewed momentum in our bilateral relations, generated by high-level contacts and increased engagement across a range of sectors.

Further, Governor General Dame Kiro hailed President Murmu for her commitment and initiatives for the upliftment of all sections of society.

"We both value diversity and inclusiveness, which is evident in the multicultural fabric of our societies. Our rich cultural exchanges and robust people-to-people ties have played a pivotal role in fostering mutual understanding and goodwill between our nations," President Murmu said.

She further welcomed New Zealand's ratification of the International Solar Alliance which would offer us opportunities to collaborate on joint research and development in the field of solar energy.

"Also, we will be opening our Consulate in Auckland shortly, which is another step towards enhancing our diplomatic ties," she emphasised.

The President, while speaking at the State Banquet, expressed delight to share that companies of the two countries are already collaborating under the "Make in India" initiative of the Government of India.

"The utilization of chips manufactured by a New Zealand company in our 'Chandrayaan' space Mission, is an example of our business ties and potential collaboration," she said.

President Murmu landed in Wellington, New Zealand on August 8 on the second leg of her state visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand received President Murmu at the Government House.

She was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony and accorded Royal Guard of Honour.

"During the meeting, both leaders hailed the warm and friendly relationship between India and New Zealand and discussed cooperation across various sectors," the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

They further agreed on the need to continue efforts to widen the scope of the India-New Zealand economic relationship by establishing mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships, especially through trade and business.

Following this, the President addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference, where India is the 'Country of Honour' this year.

President Murmu, while speaking at the conference, elaborated on the rich Indian tradition of pursuit of knowledge and the contemporary progress in the field of education, including the National Education Policy aimed at transforming the Indian education landscape by promoting multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, and global competitiveness.

She added that New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality education with a focus on research & innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

Moreover, many Indian students are gaining access to quality education at various institutions in New Zealand.

The President encouraged more educational exchanges and collaboration between our institutions, particularly in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, vocational and skills-based training, climate and environment studies, cultural exchange programs, research and innovation.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on President Murmu.

Both leaders held discussions on various issues ranging from deepening cultural ties to commitment to regional and global security.

Earlier, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters also called on President Droupadi Murmu. Both leaders acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations and deliberated upon ways of enhancing cooperation.

"The President also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Wellington Railway Station and laid a wreath to pay tribute to martyred soldiers at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington," the President's Secretariat added in their statement.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro joined the President on both occasions.

In the last official engagement in Wellington, President Droupadi Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by Governor General Kiro.

In her remarks on the occasion, the President said that India and New Zealand have, over the years, developed a warm and friendly relationship anchored by shared values rooted in democracy and the rule of law. We both value diversity and inclusiveness, which is evident in the multicultural fabric of our societies.

The President said that as we look to the future, there is immense potential to deepen our engagement and explore new avenues of cooperation with New Zealand. The fields of artificial intelligence, green technologies, agricultural technology, and commercial space explorations offer exciting opportunities for collaboration.

The President was happy to note that in the global arena, India and New Zealand have consistently worked together to address pressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and international peace and security.

The exceptionally warm and cordial interactions between the two leaders during the State Visit brought out a special connection and affinity between them.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro is the first woman of Maori origin to hold the post, while President Murmu is the first woman President of India from a tribal community. The two leaders also share a common interest and experience in the field of education.

After the successful completion of official engagements in Willington, the President left for Auckland where she will address the Indian community tomorrow.

