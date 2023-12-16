President Droupadi Murmu, Oman Sultan express keenness to promote bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], December 16 : President Droupadi Murmu received Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour on Saturday. The two leaders expressed their keenness to promote bilateral relations and enhance partnership between India and Oman in various areas, Oman-based Oman News Agency reported.

During the meeting, President Murmu and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik touched upon regional and international issues as well as matters of concern, according to Oman News Agency report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries were present at the banquet.

Haitham bin Tarik met PM Modi, Vice President Dhankhar and other dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar and PM Modi met members of the official delegation accompanying the Oman Sultan.

President Murmu stressed that India greatly values Oman's crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

While welcoming the Oman Sultan on his first State visit to India, President Murmu said that Oman holds a unique place as India's oldest strategic partner in the region, and as a cornerstone of its West Asia Policy. She noted that the ties between India and Oman have truly become multifaceted.

According to a statement released by Rastrapati Bhavan, President Murmu stated that trade and investment ties have grown steadily and excellent progress has been made in the areas of culture, health and education.

The statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "Looking towards the future, she said that Oman's 'Vision 2040' and India's ongoing growth journey create the perfect backdrop for us to collaborate extensively in strategic areas."

President Murmu appreciated Oman's participation in the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency in September and other meetings related to G20, according to the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She noted the important role played by the Indian diaspora in Oman's development. President Murmu praised the contribution of India and Oman in strengthening bilateral relations.

The two leaders agreed that Oman Sultan's visit will serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening India-Oman bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

Earlier in the day, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The leaders underlined the deep-rooted ties between India and Oman founded on the history of friendship, people-to-people ties and cultural connect.

Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also held a meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, and innovation.

Speaking at the meeting of the joint delegation, PM Modi said, "Today we are adopting a new India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future. In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in ten different areas. I am confident that the joint vision will give a new and modern shape to our partnership."

"I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed, in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will soon be able to sign this agreement which will add a new dimension to our economic cooperation," PM Modi added.

Terming the Sultan's maiden State visit as 'historic', PM Modi said, "I am happy to welcome you to India. Today is a historic day in Oman-India relations as after 26 years, the Sultan of Oman has come to India on a state visit and I have got the opportunity to welcome you. On behalf of the people of India, I welcome you." Oman Sultan also visited the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.

