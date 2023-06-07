President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Suriname

Paramaribo [Suriname], June 7 : President Droupadi Murmu on her visit to the South American country Suriname paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue along with her Suriname's counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Knuffelsgracht of capital Paramaribo on Tuesday.

"Remembering the lasting legacy of Mahatma. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & President @CSantokhi of Suriname paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Paramaribo," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu reached the Lalla Rookh Museum in Suriname.

The President on the third day of her Suriname tour also visited the Vishnu Mandir in Suriname.

Lalla Rookh Museum is a museum about Indo-Surinamese history and culture. It is located in the Lalla Rookh Complex in Paramaribo, Suriname.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname and said that the partnership is grounded in the common historical experience of colonialism and that the two countries' relations have evolved over a period of time and have stood the test of time.

"It is a great pleasure for me and my delegation to be in your beautiful country. We are touched by the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to us by the Government and the people of Suriname," President Murmu said during her address at the State Banquet hosted by the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

President Murmu and her Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi also attended a cultural festival to mark 150 years of the arrival of Indians to Suriname.

Suriname on Monday conferred its highest civilian honour to President Droupadi Murmu, The Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star.

Murmu received the award from the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.On the first leg of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4.

She was welcomed at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours by Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the official release of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor