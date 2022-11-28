President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from five envoys

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from foreign envoys of five nations at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh; Mr Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of Maldives; and Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates at Rashtrapati Bhavan," President of India tweeted.

She also received credentials from Juris Bone, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia and Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan.

Last month, President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioner and Ambassadors of another five countries.

Uganda High Commissioner Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda and Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai presented their credentials to the President. Ambassadors of Iran, Sweden and Belgium also presented their credentials.

( With inputs from ANI )

