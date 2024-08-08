President Droupadi Murmu receives traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony at Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], August 8 : New Zealand Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro warmly received President Droupadi Murmu, who was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony in Wellington. She was also accorded the Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Energising India - New Zealand partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn

warmly received by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand at the Government House in Wellington. President was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony. She was also accorded Royal Guard of Honour."

She arrived in Wellington on a State visit to New Zealand. President Murmu's substantive talks with the New Zealand leadership aim to give a fillip to ties between the two nations.

Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Wellington on a State Visit to New Zealand. Substantive talks with New Zealand leadership to give a fillip to India - New Zealand partnership lie ahead."

On Wednesday, President Murmu arrived in New Zealand, on the second leg of her three-nation visit. She was received in Auckland by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay and India's next High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in New Zealand stated, "A warm welcome to the Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu as she arrived in New Zealand today. Warmly received by Minister @toddmcclaymp and HC Neeta Bhushan at Auckland."

Todd McClay welcomed President Murmu to New Zealand. He noted that President Murmu's visit is one of many recent government engagements to deepen the relationship between the two nations.

In a post on X, Todd McClay stated, "An honour on behalf of the New Zealand Government to welcome Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, President of India, to New Zealand today. This visit is one of many recent government engagements to deepen our relationship & boost our strong people-to-people & cultural links."

During her State visit, President Murmu will hold a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On Wednesday, President Murmu offered prayers at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Fiji's Nadi. She addressed the Indian community in Fiji during an event and hailed the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji while terming the role of the Indian diaspora in the island nation as a "source of inspiration" for the entire world.

President Droupadi Murmu has been conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji.' President Murmu called it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.

In a post on X, the President of India stated, "President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji. President Murmu said that this honour is a reflection of the deep ties of friendship between India and Fiji."

President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.

