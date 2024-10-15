President Murmu conferred with Honorary Doctorate in Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], October 15 : Algiers [Algeria], October 14 : President Droupadi Murmu who is on a visit to Algeria, as part of her three-nation visit was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science by Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University in Algiers today.

"It is, indeed a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions," said Murmu at the event.

Kamal Baddari, the Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, handed over the Doctorate.

President Murmu while addressing the Siddi Abdellah University said, "It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions."

She said that India provided quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions to the ever-increasing number of students from Africa, including from Algeria.

"We also offer several scholarships and fellowships to African students. I invite educational institutions, governmental departments and youth of Algeria to take advantage of various initiatives of the Government of India," said Murmu.

She said that education neutralises inequalities and promotes equal opportunity for all and urged the Algerian Govt, Higher Education department and students to avail the benefits of India's ITEC program and other scholarship programs.

"It is a matter of pride for us that ITEC Alumni have carved a niche for themselves in their respective countries. Many of them have become Ministers, senior diplomats, government officials and leading entrepreneurs. I urge the Government of Algeria to utilize this unique opportunity being offered by the Indian Government," added Murmu.

She said that the key pillar of India's rapid economic recovery is technology-led and women-led growth. "The massive digital transformation taking place in India, never seen anywhere on the world stage, has encouraged the participation of women in the workforce. There are about 36 per cent of women out of 4.4 million professionals working in our IT sector. The benefits of technology-based financial inclusion have also gone in a large measure, to the women in rural areas," she added.

Murmu said that both countries have made progress in the space exploration and science and technology sector.

"I am happy to note that Algeria is keen to promote dialogue with India on digitalization of their retail payment system. We have also made progress in the space exploration and science and technology sector. Our Gaganyan mission, planned to be launched next year, with a team of Indian astronauts in the space abroad, in India's first human space flight," she said.

Murmu said that India has taken several strides forward in increasing its literacy rate.

"In recent years, India has made considerable progress in the field of education. Our literacy rates have gone up significantly. India has one of the world's largest higher education systems with over 58,000 higher education institutions and more than 43 million students enrolled for higher education. Over the last decade alone, we have created nearly 400 new universities, 5,300 new colleges, 75 new institutions of national importance, 40 new All-India Institutions of Medical Sciences, seven new Indian Institutes of Technology, and seven new Indian Institutes of Management, with half of the institutions located in rural areas," she said.

Murmu highlighted the benefits of the New Education Policy and said that it promotes several collaborations with international universities.

"With the objectives of developing students as enlightened citizens and to lead India into the knowledge economy of tomorrow, the government of India has brought several reforms in its education sector. The goal of our recently introduced new National Education Policy of 2020 is to transform the education system at all levels. The policy also opens avenues of collaboration with foreign educational institutions. Under our flagship programme called 'Indian Technical and Educational Programme', so far, 31,000 Africans and 155 Algerians have availed of the benefits. It is a matter of pride that the ITech alumni have carved a niche for themselves in their respective countries. Many of them have become ministers, senior diplomats, government officials and leading entrepreneurs," she said.

Murmu recollected her childhood days and said that she was the first woman from her village to graduate from college.

"It is an honour that you are bestowing on a country, citizens and culture that has been an ardent and consistent champion of peace and education since time immemorial. Passion for education and empowerment has been the driving force in my personal life... As a teacher, I tried to play my humble role in instilling in the lives of my students, especially, female students, the values of knowledge, resilience and compassion. I dedicated myself to serving my nation thereafter. I am now the first person from a tribal community and the youngest to occupy the highest position in the Republic of India," she said.

Highlighting the importance of education, she said, "Education is undoubtedly the most impactful mechanism for human development, social upliftment and economic development. It brings equality and neutralises societal inequalities, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach even the most marginalised. Education is a means, not only for individual empowerment but for national development as well," she said.

She said that the current developments are a good beginning of India-Algeria developments.

"India-Algeria relations date back to the days of the Algerian liberation struggle against colonisation when India advocated the cause of Algerian independence at the United Nations and other international fora. Following Algerian independence and establishment of diplomatic relations in July 1962, this cohesive orientation brought India and Algeria closer and our relations continue to this day. The current developments are a good beginning," she said.

President further said that the youths in both countries will be the strong bridge of people connecting and thus strengthening the existing cordial relation between the nations.

