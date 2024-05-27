President Murmu extends wishes to Guyana on its Independence Day

New Delhi [India], May 27 : President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings to Guyana counterpart Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

Notably, Guyana gained its independence on May 26, 1966. President Murmu noted that a strong momentum has been witnessed in the bilateral relations between India and Guyana in recent months and new areas are opening to further enhance the bilateral partnership.

Sharing details regarding President Murmu's best wishes to the people of Guyana, the Indian High Commission in Georgetown on X stated, "On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Guyana on the occasion of your Independence Day.

"We have witnessed a strong momentum in our bilateral relations in recent months and new areas are opening up in our expanding bilateral partnership. We are thus building on our traditionally warm and cordial relations. I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your good health and well-being as well as for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Guyana," it added.

While sharing President Murmu's wishes to Guyana on X, the Indian High Commission in Georgetown on X stated, "Hon'ble President of India conveys greetings to @OTPGY and people of Guyana in occasion of Guyana's Independence Day. As India-Guyana partnership continues to grow we wish our friends from Guyana good health, well being and prosperity."

Notably, the ties between India and Guyana ever since the independence of Guyana in May 1966 has been close and cordial with a high degree of understanding. India and Guyana all along view each other as strategic partners and cooperate in the international arena where there exists a clear convergence of views on issues of mutual interest, according to the High Commission of India in Georgetown statement.

Earlier in February, Guyana Prime Minister Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming Prime Minister Phillips and his delegation, the President said that despite being geographically distant, India and Guyana are connected by virtue of our colonial past, our diverse and multicultural societies, and the strong bonds of culture, traditions, and language with the sizeable Indian diaspora community that has made Guyana its home for nearly two centuries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan release.

President Murmu stressed that there is a need to further diversify the bilateral trade basket between the two nations. She congratulated Guyana on assuming the rotating presidency of CARICOM as well as this month's presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

She noted that as leading members of the Global South, India and Guyana are strong advocates for reformed multilateralism, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan press release. President Murmu appreciated Guyana's efforts and leadership in the areas of climate change, green energy, and sustainable development.

