President of UAE receives President of Belarus

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus, who is visiting the country to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), at Expo City Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, UAE President and the Belarusian President discussed the relations of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Belarus and the prospects of advancing cooperation to a higher level, especially in the economic, investment, development, renewable energy, and other fields, in a way that serves the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for sustainable development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, foremost of which are the developments in the Middle East and the importance of pushing for the establishment of a just and lasting peace that provides a conducive environment for stability, cooperation, and development for the benefit of all peoples of the region.

The meeting also touched on COP 28, with the Belarusian President hailing the level of organisation of the global event by the UAE and the efforts made by the country to make it to ensure its success.

He expressed his hope that outcomes from COP 28 will contribute to achieving fundamental progress in the path of international climate action by addressing the challenges of climate change in a way that promotes sustainable development for all peoples of the world.

The Belarusian President also appreciated the innovative initiative launched by His Highness the President of the UAE during the Global Climate Action Summit, which is the establishment of a new USD 30 billion climate-focused investment fund in order to bridge the climate finance gap and support innovative climate solutions to protect the planet and ensure a safe future for current and future generations.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in all fields, and to continue coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest. (ANI/WAM)

