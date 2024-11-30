Presidential candidates sign peace pact ahead of Ghana's general elections

Accra, Nov 30 Presidential candidates in Ghana's general elections signed a pact, pledging to ensure peace before, during, and after the polls.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, and leaders of the other smaller parties signed on behalf of their parties at a ceremony in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must all take responsibility to ensure peace and harmony, and I hope we will come out of this election stronger, and all sides will uphold the peace and stability of Ghana," said Bawumia, a presidential candidate from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia expressed commitment to working with all relevant institutions and personalities to ensure a free and fair election.

Former president Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress, urged all parties to align their actions with their pledges, saying that genuine efforts are essential to maintaining Ghana's reputation as a peaceful democratic nation.

"It is laudable to commit to peace and recite beautiful platitudes. But all the efforts at building peace before, during, and after the 2024 elections would come to naught if undermined by mistrust and insincerity," Mahama stated.

Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana Chairperson Jean Mensa affirmed the commission's responsibility to ensure transparency of the polls.

"At the end of the day, when the EC declares the results, Ghana should remain standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa. We each have a role to play to ensure this happens," Mensa added.

According to the commission, Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7 to elect a new president and 276 members of parliament.

