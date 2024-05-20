Presidents of Russia, China and Turkiye condole demise of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Moscow [Russia], May 20 : World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his deepest condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the death of Ebrahim Raisi, describing his death as a "great tragedy" for Iran.

Putin stated, "Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the great tragedy that befell the Islamic Republic of Iran - a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and several other prominent government leaders of your country," according to the Kremlin.

Calling Raisi an "outstanding politician" for serving his nation, Putin said that he made an invaluable personal contribution to the ties between Russia and Iran.

"Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving his Motherland. He enjoyed the well-deserved respect of his compatriots and high prestige beyond his country. As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighbourly relations between our countries and made great efforts to advance them to the level of strategic partnership," Putin stated, according to the Kremlin.

Calling Raisi a "wonderful man", he recalled his past meetings with Ebrahim Raisi on multiple occasions and cherished the fond memories. He extended wishes for strength to the people of Iran as they navigated through this "challenging and irreparable loss."

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote a letter to Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhbar to offer condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the people of Iran on the death of Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

A statement shared by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on X reads, "President Xi Jinping pointed out that President Ebrahim Raisi, after being appointed as the president of Iran, played an important role in ensuring the security and stability of Iran and promoting the development and prosperity of the country, as well as positive efforts to consolidate and strengthen the strategic partnership."

Xi called Raisi's death a great loss for the people of Iran and China. He noted, "The Chinese government and people cherish the long-standing friendship between China and Iran."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to the people of Iran, especially the country's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the demise of Raisi.

Taking to X, Erdogan stated, "I pray for God's mercy on my dear colleague, my brother, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who we learned unfortunately passed away in a helicopter crash. I wish God's mercy to the Iranian Foreign Minister and other people who lost their lives in the same helicopter as the late Chief."

"I express my deepest condolences to the friendly and brotherly Iranian people and government, especially to the Religious Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and to the families of his President and other deceased people. As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in office, I remember the Chairman with respect and gratitude. As Turkiye, we will stand by our neighbour Iran in these difficult and sad times, as we have done many times," he added.

Earlier today, Iranian State media confirmed the deaths of the 63-year-old Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others in Sunday's helicopter crash in the mountainous region of the country's East Azerbaijan province a day earlier.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday said Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed interim duties after Ebrahim Raisi was confirmed to have died in the helicopter crash, a day before, PRESS TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Iranian cabinet has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Khamenei, in a message issued on Monday morning, expressed his great sadness over the deaths and offered condolences to the people of his country.

"In accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution, Mokhber is in charge of leading the executive branch," Khamenei said in a statement. He added that Mokhber will be required to work with the heads of legislative and judicial to prepare for presidential elections "within a maximum period of 50 days," he said.

Earlier today, Iranian state media IRNA shared drone footage shot by the Red Crescent showing the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. News outlet Tasnim, which is affiliated to the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps reported that Raisi's funeral will be held tomorrow in Tabriz.

Kani has served as deputy foreign minister since September 2021, reported Al Jazeera. Moreover, he was deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council between 2007 and 2013, Al Jazeera reported.

The helicopter carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation crashed a day ago in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, state media Press TV reported today. The Iranian President was returning following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions.

