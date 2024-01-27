Presidents of UAE, Democratic Republic of the Congo discuss bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The call reviewed bilateral relations and explored opportunities for further collaboration to advance the sustainable development ambitions of both nations and their citizens.

His Highness congratulated President Tshisekedi on his re-election as President during the recent elections, wishing him continued success in leading his country and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo thanked His Highness for the congratulations and the warm sentiments expressed towards his nation and its citizens. He reaffirmed his commitment to collaboratively strengthen and develop the DRC's relations with the UAE in ways that mutually benefit both countries.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor