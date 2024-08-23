Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Ukraine's Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv in Ukraine on Friday.

PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukraine National Museum in Kyiv.

The Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ukraine Museum exhibition presents documents and artefacts of the biggest military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries and reveals the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom, independence and cultural identity.

After this, PM Modi will then head to the Mariinskyi palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This will be followed by a restricted meeting between the two leaders to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalise agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Modi tweeted, "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome."

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, stated on X, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning on a landmark official visit."

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

