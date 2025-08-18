Print media industry on brink in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu-Kashmir

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 18 : The print media sector in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is undergoing an extraordinary decline, with many newspapers closing down, circulation decreasing sharply, and journalists facing financial exploitation and censorship.

Even though Pakistan presents itself as a champion of press freedom on the international stage, the reality in PoJK reveals a contrasting narrative filled with governmental indifference, systemic abuse, and increasing repression.

Muzaffarabad is currently experiencing the gradual demise of its media outlets. Publications that once printed between 10,000 and 15,000 copies daily now struggle to achieve even 900.

Journalists are being dismissed without prior notice, deprived of basic wages, and compelled to work under ongoing pressure to align with the state's narrative.

"The print media scenario has reached a very critical point," stated Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a journalist from PoJK. "In Muzaffarabad, the cumulative number of newspapers being printed is below 1,000. Previously, this number ranged from 10,000 to 15,000. Now, circulation has dwindled to just 800-900 copies."

While this crisis has severely impacted reporters and editors, owners of media houses continue to obtain substantial government subsidies by exaggerating their circulation numbers.

These funds seldom reach their employees. Ahmad noted that the proprietors "receive considerable amounts from the government each year, yet they find it extremely challenging to compensate their workers.

The relationship between journalists and owners is fundamentally strained, and their attitude towards the media is intolerable."

Ahmad has urged the authorities to step in. "The government should take action to bridge the gap between newspaper owners and journalists. A fixed minimum wage of Rs. 40,000 should be established. Journalists deserve their salaries and commissions; they are human beings with families to support."

Slight deviations from the government-sanctioned narrative can result in job losses for reporters, further marginalising the already disenfranchised populace of PoJK. "What is happening in PoJK transcends media mismanagement; it is state-endorsed oppression," Ahmad cautioned. "The Pakistani establishment has not implemented any protections for journalists. Instead, it has fostered a climate of fear, financial hardship, and censorship."

