Private firm employees protest Pakistan's 'tas-filled' budget

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 : Employees of a private company staged a protest against the recently announced 'tax filled' budget 2024-25 which further burdened the inflation hit salary class citizens of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Hundreds of employees of a private company participated in the protest staged at Islamabad's Blue area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The president of the private company stated that people are not able to bear the tax recently imposed by the government on the salaried class. He highlighted that the government should have revised the tax policy as the inflation-hit citizens already considering leaving the country.

The protestors appealed to the government to withdraw the taxes imposed in the recently announced budget 2024-25. Last Month, Finance Minister and other government officials failed to answer the questions asked by the journalists during the post-budget press briefing session in Islamabad.

During the post-budget briefing session, a Pakistani reporter chastised the Pakistani government's fiscal policies and their impact on the common citizen, ARY News reported.

The journalist highlighted the plight of an employee earning meager Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 45,000 per month, whose mobile SIM was blocked by the PTA for being a non-filer but, he pointed out, no action has been taken against the unexplained wealth of many high-ranking officials exposed in the Dubai Leaks.

"Why there is no accountability for generals, parliamentarians, and high-profile figures like Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who owns significant, unexplained properties in Dubai," the reporter questioned the FBR chairman.

He criticized the apparent double standard where the assets of the wealthy are left uninvestigated while ordinary citizens face 'punishments' for minor violations. Amid the row over the federal budget in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutti-Zardari attacked its coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for "not consulting" them for the budget.

