Private information of 2.7 million Pakistanis compromised

Islamabad, March 27 A joint investigation team (JIT), which was formed to probe data leak from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), has confirmed that the personal information of 2.7 million Pakistanis had been compromised , local media reported.

The JIT unearthed the scandal in its report submitted to the Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, stating that the data theft took place between 2019 and 2023, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, the JIT has completed investigations into the enormous scandal of an alleged breach of Nadra's database and the officials concerned at the ministry are reviewing the contents of the report compiled by the panel.

The JIT report, the sources said, has identified that the data theft took place from the Multan, Karachi, and Peshawar offices of Nadra, Geo News reported.

The stolen data was allegedly moved from Multan to Peshawar before it finally reached Dubai, the sources said.

The JIT report has said there is proof that the stolen Nadra data was apparently later sold in Argentina and Romania, Geo News reported.

The government formed the JIT after a cyber security incident occurred in March 2023.

