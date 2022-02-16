Private video of Pakistani MP with his 18-year-old wife goes viral

Currently, a Pakistani MP and his 18-year-old wife are making a buzz on social media. The couple is being talked about all over the world. Because this is the third marriage of that MP and he is also married to a very young girl. People are talking about this couple on social media. Videos of some private moments between Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his wife Syeda Dania Shah have recently surfaced on social media. Importantly, these videos were posted by his wife. People have been reacting to this video. Amir is 48 years old and Dania is 18 years old. In this romantic video shared by Dania, she is praising him for her husband's three marriages. At the same time, her husband says she is too Islamic. Dania recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which Dania and Aamir are talking to each other. A Bollywood song is playing in the background. Dania looks very happy with Aamir in this video. However, some people are angry that Aamir and his wife are sharing their private videos.

In the second video, Dania is seen sleeping in Aamir's arms and playing a Punjabi song. Sharing this video, Dania wrote, 'Love you my dear.'