Pro-Khalistani supporters want to create trouble at Hindu temple: Canadian MP Arya

Chandigarh, Nov 21 Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya shared a purported video of pro-Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir.

The MP asked the Canadian authorities to step in and take action.

“Last week Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh gurdwara in Surrey BC according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey,” he wrote in a post on X.

“All these are being done in the name of freedom of speech and expression. Like a broken record, I am again asking Canadian authorities to step in and take action. Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years.

"Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians. Allowing these things to continue to be done openly and publicly is not acceptable," he added.

Clarifying to Arya’s post, Sikh activist Puneet Sahani wrote: “Last week, yes it was this same thug who viciously abused a Sikh family that objected to desecration…But that happened in Abbotsford not Surrey.”

