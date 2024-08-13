"Probe July killings, vandalism...offer prayers at Bangabandhu Bhaban": Deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in first remarks since leaving Bangladesh

Washington DC [US], August 13 : Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has demanded that those involved in July "killings and vandalism" be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished.

In her first statement since leaving Bangladesh after her apparent resignation, Sheikh Hasina also urged people to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 with due dignity and solemnity and "pray for the salvation of all souls" by offering floral garlands at Bangabandhu Bhaban.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Sheikh Hasina, released a statement on her behalf on his social media handle X, which also said that Bangladesh has earned a place among the respected developing countries of the world but that "honour has been tarnished".

"Since last July many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation... My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," she said.

"I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," she added.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her pain over "disrespect" to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Despite bearing the pain of losing loved ones, I have been working tirelessly to bring smiles to the faces of the distressed people of Bangladesh...Bangladesh has earned a place among the respected developing countries of the world. But today that honour has been tarnished. The memories that were our solace have been burnt to ashes. The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been subjected to utmost disrespect. Under his leadership, we achieved independence, self-respect, and a separate identity as a nation. This is an insult to the blood of the lakhs of martyrs who fought for our freedom. I demand justice from the people of the country," she said.

She also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in violence in Bangladesh and said people including students, teachers, police officials journalists, cultural workers, leaders, and workers of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations have suffered.

Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation with Sheikh Hasina apparently resigning from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, turned nto anti-government demonstrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor