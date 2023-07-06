Probe ordered into attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

Moscow [Russia], July 6 : An order has been issued for investigation into the recent attack on a Russian reporter and a lawyer in the southern region of Chechnya, TASS reported quoting Russian Investigative Committee.

The probe was ordered by chairman of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

The committee said, "The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia has instructed the head of the Investigative Committee for the Chechen Republic, VC Volkov, to conduct an investigation and report on the attack on journalist Yelena Milashima and lawyer Alexander Nemov in the city of Grozny," according to TASS.

TASS is a Russian state-owned news agency founded in 1904.

Unidentified assailants attacked Milashina and Nemov. The injured have now been sent to a hospital in North Ossetia, another southern Russian region. Both sustained several fractures, and the lawyer was stabbed, according to North Ossetian human rights commissioner Tamerlan Tsgoev.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights commissioner, has contacted the Chechen Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry, and prosecutor's office in connection with the event.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, described the event as "a very serious attack requiring very vigorous action" and stated that the president has been briefed on the situation.

Tsgoev informed reporters that the victims are in critical condition and might be airlifted to Moscow.

The commissioner said, "The situation is very bad. The lawyer and the journalist are in a fairly serious condition. Journalist Milashina is in a more serious condition, according to doctors, as her fingers were broken. The lawyer has taken a stab wound to the leg," as per TASS.

Presently, they are being provided with all the necessary assistance, but also are being interrogated by the police.

Tamerlan Tsgoyev said, "According to doctors, depending on the indications, if it is medically necessary, they will be airlifted to Moscow by a special flight. So far, this is work in progress. It's harder to communicate with Yelena as she's in a serious condition."

Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov directed law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers.

"We'll get it straight. I have instructed competent services to make every effort to identify the assailants. The agencies got to work immediately after getting a report of the incident," he said on Telegram, TASS reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor