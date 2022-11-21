Process for appointment of new Pakistan army chief likely to start today: Report

A process for the appointment of a new army chief is likely to begin today. The government is hoping that Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi will not create any hindrance in the appointment process, Dawn reported.

Notably, the tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29. However, Pakistan's new army chief will likely be appointed before November 27, as per the Dawn report.

Earlier, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the appointment process will begin on Monday while the appointment of the new chief will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday. He further said that the government "cannot ignore the importance of the army in the system."

A source in the Prime Minister's Office told Dawn that the ministry of defence will begin the summary for the appointment of a new army chief before November 27, as per the news report. A source in the defence ministry announced that the appointment will be made before November 27, according to Dawn report.

According to the source, the government, its allies and the military establishment had the same viewpoint on the issue as the consultation process has been completed. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited London where he discussed the issue with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Dawn reported. After he came back to Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif took all coalition partners on board.

Some media reports have claimed that Dr Arif Alvi could hold the notification for 25 days. Dismissing the reports, Prime Minister's spokesperson Fahd Hussain has said that no such action will be taken by the president and added that country's prime minister has the power to select the best-suited person for the post.

Fahd Hussain stated that Pakistan's President will also play his "constitutional role as spelt out in the process," as per the report. On November 19, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari advised Alvi against creating any "sort of disorder" in the appointment of COAS.

Earlier on November 18, Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said that he strongly believed in the promotion process in the army. He further stated that all three-star generals were "equal and fully qualified" to be the Chief of Army Staff.

Mentioning the statement of Asif Ali Zardari in a tweet on November 18, the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan said, "Statement of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari, We strongly believe in promotion system in Pakistan Army, Former President Asif Ali Zardari All three-star generals are equal and fully qualified to head the Army."

Zardari further said, "The issue of appointing the Army Chief should not be political in any case, it will harm the institution, President Zardari According to the law, the Army Chief will be appointed by the Prime Minister."

( With inputs from ANI )

