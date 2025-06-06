Productive discussions on connectivity, security, terrorism: Jaishankar at India-Central Asia Dialogue

New Delhi [India], June 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, chairing the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi on Thursday, reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Central Asian nations, with a special focus on connectivity, security, and technological collaboration.

The session brought together top diplomats from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, reflecting a growing determination to address shared regional challenges and opportunities.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, stating, "Delighted to chair the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi this morning. Thank my Central Asian colleagues DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Chairman & FM Rashid Meredov, FM Zheenbek Kulubaev, FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin and FM Bakhtiyor Saidov for their assessments and views. Expressed India's appreciation on Central Asian partners condemning the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Held productive and wide-ranging discussions on themes of connectivity, regional security & terrorism, technology cooperation, development partnership and people-to-people exchanges. Confident that our deliberations today would lead to forging an even closer and deeper India-Central Asia partnership."

In his opening remarks at the Dialogue, Jaishankar thanked the Central Asian countries for their show of solidarity following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "I appreciate that your countries stood by India and condemned the heinous terrorist attack that took place in April in Pahalgam," he said. The minister emphasised that this unity reflected the depth of mutual trust between India and its regional partners.

He noted that India's ties with the region were rooted in a shared civilisational history. "India deeply cherishes its millennia-old civilisational and cultural ties with Central Asia. These age-old bonds forged through trade, exchange of ideas, and people-to-people contacts have strengthened over time, evolving into a partnership which is defined by shared aspirations, shared opportunities and common challenges," he said. Jaishankar recalled that India and Central Asia marked 30 years of contemporary diplomatic relations in 2022 and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visits to all five Central Asian capitals in July 2015 had significantly boosted ties.

He pointed out that the nature of engagement has evolved steadily, especially over the last decade, with enhanced trade, tourism, and educational exchanges. Improved connectivity through direct flights has spurred two-way movement of tourists and businesses. The presence of a large number of Indian students in Central Asian universities was also highlighted as a marker of growing people-to-people ties.

Underscoring India's role as a reliable development partner, Jaishankar said that beyond the well-known I-Tech training slots and ICCR scholarships, India has been supporting high-impact community development projects. "Such projects have included equipping schools with computers and providing hospitals with medical equipment," he said.

He further stressed the growing scope of engagement across sectors, noting that cooperation has expanded since the 2022 virtual summit, which brought the partnership to the leaders' level. Today, regular exchanges between trade ministers, culture ministers, and national security advisers have become hallmarks of this partnership, along with special training programmes for diplomats.

Jaishankar also mentioned discussions held a day prior at the India Central Asia Business Council on deepening collaboration in digital technology, fintech, and inter-bank relations, to help overcome existing impediments and realise the full potential of economic cooperation.

"India and Central Asian partners are committed to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across all sectors, particularly trade and investment, defence, agro processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, regional connectivity, security, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges, as well as new and emerging technologies," he said, expressing confidence that the day's deliberations would pave the way for a stronger, broader partnership.

