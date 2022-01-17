Professor sent to jail for sexually harassing girl students in return for good marks



A court in the African country of Morocco has sent a professor in jail for two years for sexually harassing girl students on pretext of giving them good grades in return. In this shocking case, 4 more professors are yet to appear in court. The professor was sent to jail for indecent behavior, sexual harassment and violence. The whole matter is from Hassan University and was exposed after chats between the student and the professor was leaked on social media in September last year.

As per BBC report, this is the first court ruling in sexual harassment cases at universities in Morocco. A total of five professors of the university have been accused of forcing girls to have sex in exchange for good marks.

A university student had made the chat public. Slowly the chats spread and reached the university administration. After this a case was registered against the professor and the matter reached the court.

After the chats got leaked, other girl students also made similar allegations, that's when other professors names of the university also was exposed. According to the report, there is a series of such incidents which have affected the reputation of Moroccan universities in recent years.