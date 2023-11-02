Prolonged evacuation takes toll on Israeli families

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): For over two weeks, residents of southern Israel have been living far removed from their homes, feeling like refugees in their own country, and many say there is no end in sight.

"We came here because there is no safe place in Israel, but in the south, we lost our entire life. We want our children to have some peace," Sderot resident Yitzhak Yifrach, a father of three, told the Tazpit Press Service.

"The south is not abandoned, our home is not abandoned, the country failed in our security, and now we all have to pay for it. The peace we have here is like a bandage. I'm not looking for a bandage, I'm looking for a real sense of security for my family. As a father, I want to take care of my children," he said.

The family is now staying in a school dormitory in Rishon LeTzion, in central Israel.

His wife, Esther added, "The children are in great distress, and there's a feeling that we are refugees and helpless."

Some 1,26,000 residents of communities near the Gaza and Lebanon borders have been evacuated to central Israel, living in guest houses, hotels, or with families. Many were evacuated by the state, but others opted to do so on their own.

The prolonged displacement is taking a toll on families.

Ina, a mother of three from Ashkelon told TPS, "My youngest daughter can't go to the bathroom alone, she cries all the time."

She and her children are staying in the same student dormitory, but without her husband, who she said is an essential worker.

"I have to deal with my children's trauma alone," Ina told TPS.

"I'm sure we'll come back. My children want to return home to school and their friends. This is our home, and we won't give up on it," she added. (ANI/TPS)

