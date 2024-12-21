Prominent Tibetan activist detained for two weeks amid Chinese discrimination

Xizang [Tibet], December 21 : A prominent Tibetan rights activist, Tsering Tso, was detained for two weeks in Qinghai province from November 29 to December 13 on charges of "spreading false information" and "causing trouble" via social media, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

The 39-year-old has long been outspoken against Chinese authorities, advocating for equal rights for Tibetans and exposing discrimination faced by her community.

Radio Free Asia reported that Tso, who operates a travel business in Tibet and across China, has been detained or harassed multiple times in the past five years. Her recent detention stemmed from a video she posted in November 2024, in which a police officer at the Public Security Bureau in Trika County, also known as Guide in Chinese, denied her passport application, claiming she had a criminal record.

Tso's social media posts frequently criticise Chinese authorities for their discriminatory practices, particularly regarding the treatment of Tibetans.

Upon her release, Tso expressed defiance, stating, "The laws in Qinghai differ from those in China. Each time I report on the police force's discriminatory practices and violations of their disciplinary rules, they exert their power to detain and pressure the whistleblower on false charges arbitrarily." Tso has been a vocal critic of the challenges Tibetans face in running businesses in their homeland, accusing local officials of corruption and abusing their power for personal gain.

In October 2023, two videos surfaced showing Tso highlighting the difficulties Tibetans face in obtaining business licenses and accusing local leaders of corruption. She also raised concerns over the unfair treatment of two Tibetan monks, who were subjected to additional scrutiny and required to obtain extra permits during their pilgrimage, while Chinese tourists were not. Earlier this year, Tso endured a 10-day detention for "endangering social stability" after speaking out against these discriminatory practices.

Tso's activism reflects the ongoing struggle for equal rights for Tibetans, who continue to face systemic discrimination under Chinese rule.

