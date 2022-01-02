Promises of evacuation to elite soldiers caused collapse of former Afghan govt, says ex-president Ashraf Ghani

Some military officials were given promises before the fall of Kabul that they would be evacuated, and their departure was a major reason for the defeat of the Afghan army by the Taliban, said former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, according to media reports,

Ghani referred to the Doha agreement, which was signed between the US and the Islamic Emirate on February 29, 2020, saying that it was a unilateral deal that isolated the Kabul administration, Tolo News reported.

Ghani said that convening a Loya Jirga (National Assembly) could possibly give legitimacy to the Taliban.

"Taliban leaders to refrain from taking forceful actions, warning that such actions will pave the way for a proxy war in Afghanistan," he said.

"The Taliban should understand that they are repeating the mistakes of Communists and the Mujahedeen. Deprivation and reliance on force and killings will not bring any result. The Afghans want to service and opportunities," he added...

Ghani said that he left the country suddenly, citing the dangerous situation, but his first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, said the behaviour of Hamdullah Mohib (national security council) and Fazal Mahmood Fazli (Ghani's close aide) was not typical, suggesting that the ex-president and his staff were planning to flee the country, according to Tolo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

