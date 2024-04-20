Prompt admission of Palestine into UN is a move to rectify historical injustice: China

London, April 20 A prompt admission of Palestine into the United Nations is a move to rectify prolonged historical injustice, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference with his Papua New Guinea counterpart Justin Tkatchenko, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United Nations should work to play its due role in responding to global challenges, and the UN Security Council should do its duty to maintain international peace and security, Wang said, noting that the international community has profound dissatisfaction and disappointment at the United States over its sole veto recently to deny Palestine's full UN membership.

An early full UN membership for Palestine is a move to rectify prolonged historical injustice, Wang stressed, adding that this is an international obligation due to be fulfilled by each UN member state.

However, the United States once again openly stands opposite to international morality, and to the international community, leaving one more very dishonorable record in history, the Chinese foreign minister noted.

A full UN membership for Palestine should not come as a result of Israel-Palestine negotiations, but as an equal precondition granted to Palestine for negotiations, serving as a key step towards realizing the two-state solution, Wang pointed out.

It is not that conditions are not ripe for Palestine to fully become a UN member state, but that justice remains long overdue, Wang said, noting that the United States should act to show its claimed support for the two-state solution.

