Protest erupts in PoGB as doctors demand fair promotions, security

Gilgit [PoGB], October 29 : Doctors in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan staged a protest, highlighting the government's failure to address longstanding grievances.

The demonstration reported by Pamir Times highlighted the systemic injustices within the healthcare system as medical professionals united to advocate for their rights and demand urgent improvements in their working conditions.

During the rally, one protesting doctor expressed deep concerns about inequities in promotion practices: "Today, we have reached this critical point. Our next steps will be even stronger if our concerns are ignored. While individuals with a BSc are promoted to grades 20 and 21, doctors are consistently denied their rightful advancements. It feels like deliberate obstacles are being placed in our path."

The doctor also pointed to a pressing security crisis in hospitals: "Many facilities are operating without adequate medical staff, compromising both patient and worker safety. The current system appears manipulated, allowing some individuals in other fields to receive large payments of up to Pakistani currency (PKR) 600,000 while disregarding the legitimate demands of healthcare professionals. It is essential that decision-makers consider the needs of those who serve on the frontlines of healthcare."

Another doctor addressed the challenges faced by senior doctors nearing retirement: "Their rights are being violated, and we demand that they receive what is justly theirs. If our concerns are not met, we may have no choice but to initiate a complete shutdown, bringing GB to a standstill. We are committed to ensuring that patients and the public do not suffer as a result of this situation. If the bureaucracy wants to understand the consequences of their inaction, we will demonstrate just how serious we are."

A fellow protestor shared a sobering perspective with Pamir Times and stated, "The government only responds when faced with protests, and unfortunately, it is the common people who suffer the most." This sentiment reflects the frustration among healthcare workers, who are determined to advocate for their rights while striving to protect patient welfare.

This protest underscores the ongoing struggles faced by medical professionals in PoGB.

The healthcare crisis in PoGB is marked by a combination of inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of medical professionals, and limited resources.

Many areas lack basic healthcare facilities, with existing hospitals often understaffed and poorly equipped.

Geographic isolation exacerbates these issues, making access to services difficult, especially during harsh weather conditions. According to reports, there is a significant shortage of trained healthcare workers, with many professionals leaving due to challenging working conditions and limited career opportunities.

