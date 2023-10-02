Protest rallies taken out in Bangladesh demanding justice for Uyghurs in China

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 2 : Protest rallies were taken out in Dhaka and other places demanding justice for Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang province, local Bangladesh media reported.

The National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad (NUMP) of Bangladesh led these protests on Sunday, staging demonstrations at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, as reported by Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper.

Their main objective was to condemn China for its alleged atrocities against the Uyghur Muslim minorities. The event was chaired by Mufti Asadullah Zakir, the Secretary of NUMP, and attended by Belayt Hossain Al-Firozi, the Chairman of NUMP, along with Advocate Khairul Ahsan.

Their collective message urged the global Muslim community and international powers to raise their voices against the reported Chinese abuses towards the Uyghurs.

NUMP, in its condemnation of the international community's silence on the Uyghur repression by China, called upon Muslim nations and global powers to unite in opposition to what they termed "Chinese state-sponsored terrorism."

They additionally called for a boycott of Chinese products and the severance of ties with China to apply pressure for ending the reported oppression and killings of the Uyghur Muslim population, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Another demonstration took place in Narayanganj under the banner of Sachetan Nagrik Samaj. This protest involved 300-350 participants who also carried banners and placards to highlight the plight of the Uyghur Muslims and condemn China's alleged inhumane activities. These protesters expressed their determination to continue their demonstrations against China and urged the international community to take notice of the reported oppressive actions by the Chinese government.

Earlier on Friday, the United States expressed strong condemnation for the reported life sentence handed down to Uyghur academic Rahile Dawut in China. Dawut, aged 57, had lost her appeal against her initial conviction from December 2018 on charges related to "endangering state security."

Various human rights advocates have accused China of conducting a mass internment campaign that primarily targets Uyghurs, with reports of abuses such as forced sterilization and cultural repression. Some government bodies, including the U.S. State Department, have even termed these actions as "genocide," a label that China vehemently denies, Dhaka Tribune reported.

