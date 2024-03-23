Protesters call on UN to urge Pakistan to vacate PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 23 : Political activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan held a protest outside the United Nations in Geneva on Friday, demanding Pakistan vacate its forces from the occupied territories in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution.

The protest was organized under the auspices of the National Equality Party JKGBL during the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Prof. Sajjad Raja, a political activist from PoK and Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, stated, "We are here today to raise our voice against the violation of basic human rights in PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan. We are living like animals in GB and PoJK. We want Pakistan out of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan as advised by the United Nations. It marks the 77th consecutive year of oppression, lacking basic human rights, and fundamental freedom in PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan."

"So, we are here to call on the United Nations to implement its resolutions. The first part of the resolution stipulates that Pakistan must withdraw its army and citizens so that the people of Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and PoJK can decide their future," said Prof. Sajjad.

The protesters carried banners reading "Act 1974 of Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir & Order 2018 of Gilgit Baltistan is a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights" and "Why is the UN continuously failing to force Pakistan out of Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan".

Speaking to ANI, Habib-ur-Rehman, a member of the Jammu Kashmir People's National Party, said, "I am here to raise my voice against the Pakistani occupation at the United Nations. Pakistan is exploiting the resources of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, and I am here to represent the people against this occupation, looting, and killing of our people. Our history has been dismantled by the Pakistani regime, and I am here to raise awareness."

Pakistan occupied parts of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, including what is now known as Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reports of human rights violations in these regions have been documented by various international human rights organizations and advocacy groups.

These violations include restrictions on Freedom of Expression, Arbitrary arrests and detentions, extrajudicial killings, censorship, and media restrictions, as well as discrimination against minorities.

There have also been reports of land confiscation and displacement of local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan, often linked to development projects and infrastructure initiatives in the name of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

