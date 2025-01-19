Protesters gather in Washington DC to oppose Trump, raise issues of women's rights, LGBTQ protection

Washington DC [US], January 19 : Thousands gathered in Washington DC to protest the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. The protesters highlighted concerns over women's rights, LGBTQ+ issues, and protections for marginalised groups.

The DC People's March, organised by several activist groups, kicked off on Saturday morning (local time) and is to culminate in a rally outside the Lincoln Memorial at 3 pm (local time), where about 50,000 people are expected to attend despite the severe weather conditions.

While speaking with ANI, Barney from Philadelphia said, "I am here today to support women's autonomy and rights and also to support the concerns of the overall population like LGBTQ. I am concerned that over the next four years, the rights of marginalised groups will continue to be eroded and the protections that previous administrations have provided will be reversed..."

Kathy from Colorado said, "...The next four years are going to be horrible."

Elli from Miami told ANI, "We have daughters, we have nieces, who are marching to make sure that their rights as women are saved and supported over the next four years. We expect craziness and we will not be quiet..."

Notably, with temperatures expected to plummet in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has announced a change in plans for his inauguration on January 20, saying all events will be held inside the US Capitol Rotunda, as he is "obliged to protect the people.

Earlier, Ronald Reagan was similarly forced to take oath indoors in 1985 due to extreme weather.

Trump reassured supporters that the inauguration event would remain historic and memorable, with the Presidential Parade and other activities continuing as planned, including live viewing at Capital One Arena.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, "January 20th cannot come fast enough! ... It is my obligation to protect the people of our country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows... Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol.

During the inauguration on January 20, Trump will be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States. He previously served as the forty-fifth President between 2017 and 2021.

