Protesters threaten to blockade PoJK as talks with authorities remain stalled

Muzaffarabad [PoK], December 7 : The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a coalition advocating for civil rights in Pakistan Occuipied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), announced Friday plans to stage long marches towards entry points across the region on Saturday.

The move follows a breakdown in talks between the coalition and the government. Despite initial discussions on Thursday, no significant progress was made, prompting the group to call for a continuation of their strike until noon on Friday, Dawn reported.

A partial strike was observed on Friday. While private transport was scarce, public transport was suspended on major routes, and many shops remained closed.

After Friday prayers, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir addressed a crowd at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad, declaring that marches would proceed from Muzaffarabad to Brarkot and from Poonch division to Kohala, Tain Dhalkot, and Azad Pattan.

Information about the Mirpur division's participation was not immediately available. Mir gave traders until 11 am on Saturday to reopen their shops for residents to purchase necessary items before the lockdown began, reported Dawn.

Mir accused the government of "stubbornness," particularly its refusal to release detained activists and repeal a controversial "black law," claiming that such actions were fuelling unrest.

"The government mistakenly believes the people have grown weary and will no longer support JKJAAC. This platform has empowered the public by raising awareness about their rights and enabling them to distinguish between right and wrong," Mir said.

PoK Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed responded by calling the demands "inflexible." He explained that the government had offered a procedural release for detainees and proposed forming a consultative committee to discuss concerns over the presidential ordinance.

"Agreeing to hold talks is one thing, but refusing to budge from your demands is another. They must abandon their inflexibility," Saeed said.

The minister urged the JKJAAC to avoid blocking routes, stressing that such actions would harm citizens, including patients, students, and travellers.

"You may stage sit-ins, but avoid blocking routes, as it would affect patients, students, travellers and citizens from all walks of life," he said. Saeed also pointed out that the presidential ordinance had been suspended by the Supreme Court, questioning why it continued to generate controversy, Dawn reported.

In Bagh, traders leader Hafiz Tariq Mahmood announced that businesses would not participate in Saturday's lockdown, asserting that "shops will remain open, and public transport will operate as usual." Bagh Mayor Abdul Qayyum Baig and Deputy Mayor Afraz Gardezi also held a press conference, accusing the unrest of being fuelled by an Indian agenda. They criticized anti-Pakistan slogans raised during protests, calling them "unfortunate and unacceptable."

Baig, a retired major, warned that failure to address the unrest could lead to greater chaos. "It is ironic that the youth are being manipulated in this manner. If every sensible person does not step up, we could face a disaster we cannot afford," he said.

He also challenged protesters' motives, suggesting they should confront the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir instead. "Those creating unrest here to fulfil the nefarious designs of Hindus will face resistance from conscientious citizens," he said.

The mayor praised traders for keeping shops open and urged the government to ensure safety for those wishing to resume normal business. Saeed also expressed his approval of the traders' decision. The situation remains tense, with the planned marches set to intensify the pressure on the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor