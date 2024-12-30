Protests erupt in Balochistan after journalist allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 30: Zubair Baloch, a young journalist and student, was allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces in a late-night operation in Hub Chowki, Balochistan. In response to his abduction, Zubair Baloch's family and supporters have organised protests, including blocking the CPEC Highway, to demand his immediate and safe release, The Balochistan Post reported.

Zubair's sister stated that armed men in a Vigo vehicle raided their home at 3 am on Sunday and forcibly took her brother, The Balochistan Post reported. "We have no idea where he has been taken or the reason he was targeted," she explained.

Zubair Baloch, a native of Tijaban in Turbat, holds a degree in Political Science from Balochistan University and has previously worked with the Intekhab newspaper in Balochistan. He was in Hub Chowki on vacation when he was reportedly abducted.

In response to Zubair Baloch's abduction, his family and supporters blocked the CPEC highway and staged protests at Hub Bypass and Hoshap. They have urged local communities to join the sit-ins, warning that the demonstrations will continue indefinitely unless their demands are addressed.

During a press conference with members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) HubZone, Zubair's family condemned the growing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"This crisis has touched every Baloch family," they stated. "Today it's our brother, tomorrow it could be someone else's son or father."

The family has given authorities a three-day deadline to secure Zubair Baloch's safe return, The Balochistan Post reported. "If he is not released within this time frame, we will intensify our protests and take more severe actions," they warned.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has also condemned the abduction of Zubair and stated, "Given the recent pattern in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances often end in staged encounters and extrajudicial killings, we are deeply concerned that Zubair may face a similar fate at the hands of the state."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor