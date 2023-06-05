Protests held outside Chinese embassy in London to commemorate Tiananmen Square massacre

London [UK], June 5 : In order to commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre that occurred on June 4, 1989, several protesters gathered outside the Chinese embassy in London on Monday.

During the protests, the UK director of World Uyghur Congress, Rahima Mahmut delivered a powerful speech to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

"Tonight at Trafalgar Square, our Executive Director, @MahmutRahima, delivered a powerful speech to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre," the official handle of 'Stop Uyghur Genocide', the UK based campaign to defend Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in China tweeted on Monday.

Apparently, Rahima Mahmut is also teh executive director of Stop Uyghur Genocide.

The protesters marched towards the Chinese Embassy, joining Hongkongers, Tibetans, and all those who resist against the Chinese government.

"Later on, we marched towards the Chinese Embassy, joining Hongkongers, Tibetans, and all those who resist against the Chinese government. We have united in our struggle for democracy and human rights, calling upon the UK government and international community for their support," Stop Uyghur Genocide tweeted further.

The demonstrations of Tiananmen started on April 15, 1989 when Chinese students gathered in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, where many student and mass demonstrations had taken place since the early 20th century, to mark the death of the popular pro-reform Chinese leader Hu Yaobang.

On June 3 and 4, the People's Liberation Army stormed the square with tanks, crushing the protests with terrible human costs. Estimates of the numbers killed vary. The Chinese Communist Party stated that the injuries exceeded 3,000 and over 200 individuals, including 36 university students, were killed that night.

